New Info: Shoplifting Suspects Flee Police, Cause Crash Before They’re Arrested

Five suspects are in custody after a high speed police chase ended in a three car crash. The incident started around 4:17 PM yesterday when Pleasant Prairie Police were notified about shoplifters at a store in the Premium Outlets. The suspects were said to be getting away in a Silver Pontiac headed north. A Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted the vehicle going northbound on I-94 near Highway 158 and began pursuit. The vehicle exited at Highway S and accelerated as it headed east. After failing to stop for a red light at Highway H it collided with two other vehicles. The suspects then reportedly fled on foot before being captured. No major injuries were reported. The suspects are identified as 20 year old Sandra Smith, 23 year old Wanda Winslow, 19 year old Eugene Scull and 18 year old Kevion Thompson. A 16 year old was also arrested. All reportedly are Milwaukee residents. They will all face felony retail theft charges and Obstructing charges. Authorities say they found in excess of 6-thousand dollars’ worth of allegedly stolen merchandise in the car. The accident resulted in traffic being snarled for several hours near that area.