New Kenosha Trolley in Service

Kenosha’s new rubber wheeled trolley is beginning its first season on a 30 minute route beginning at the north end of Pennoyer Park near 7th avenue and 35th street and continue south to the Kemper Center on 3rd avenue. The midway point of the route is the Kenosha Transit Center downtown on 54th street. The trolley will run from 1:45 PM beginning on the north end of the route and continue until 9:15 PM Wednesdays through Sundays until the end of September.