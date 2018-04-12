New Podcast: Caller May Lose Home to Foxconn By Pete Serzant | Apr 12, 2018 @ 11:00 AM Listen as Lenny talks to caller Kim who is in danger of losing her home to the Foxconn Development (from 4/12/18) http://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Foxconn-Lady-4-12.mp3 RELATED CONTENT New Podcast: WLIP Kenosha Update 4/12/18 WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/12/18 Kooyenga says he will repay state $30,000 for taking sign Customer groups want utility to set aside savings Ryan leaves behind new tax code, busted budget Ryan’s wife happy-and tearful-he’s quitting