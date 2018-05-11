New Podcast: Happenings Q&A talks summer gas prices By bill.lawrence | May 11, 2018 @ 3:00 PM Frank & Kim are joined by Anthony Perrine from Lou Perrine’s Gas & Groceries with the bead on gas prices this coming summer. May 11, 2018 http://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Perrine-Gas-5-11.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT At convention, Walker to again warn of midterm risk Inmate leaps fence, escapes from Kenosha institution Milwaukee County might weigh in on marijuana legalization New Podcast: Wake Up Kenosha presents Manly Man Sports Foxconn sets groundbreaking ceremony for Wisconsin facility More Details: Authorities Looking for Missing Inmate