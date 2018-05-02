New Podcast: Kenosha Fire Prevention Bureau’s Guy Santelli By bill.lawrence | May 2, 2018 @ 12:00 PM Division Chief Guy Santelli joined Wake Up Kenosha to talk about the rash of fires in the area. http://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/Santelli-5-2.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Police Identify Man Found Dead on the Beach Walker wants more fencing, deer movement bans to fight CWD DOT lowers speed limit on southbound portion of I-94 WLIP K-town Report Podcast 5/2/18 WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/2/18 WLIP Sports Roundup 5/2/18