New Podcast: Kenosha Fire Prevention Bureau’s Guy Santelli
By bill.lawrence
|
May 2, 2018 @ 12:00 PM

Division Chief Guy Santelli joined Wake Up Kenosha to talk about the rash of fires in the area.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Police Identify Man Found Dead on the Beach Walker wants more fencing, deer movement bans to fight CWD DOT lowers speed limit on southbound portion of I-94 WLIP K-town Report Podcast 5/2/18 WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/2/18 WLIP Sports Roundup 5/2/18
Comments