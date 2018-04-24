New Podcast: Lenny Palmer with 1st Congressional Candidate Jeff Wamboldt By bill.lawrence | Apr 24, 2018 @ 2:00 PM Republican candidate for the First Congressional District Jeff Wamboldt talks with Lenny about the issues and his campaign. April 24, 2018. http://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Wamboldt-4-24.mp3 RELATED CONTENT State opens up application window for school safety grants Wisconsin DNR approves 4 air permits for Foxconn New Podcast: Wake Up Kenosha w/State Rep. Samantha Kerkman New Podcast: Lenny Palmer with Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Martha Laning Democratic Leaders Speaks Out About Replacing Ryan K-Town Report Podcast 4/24/18