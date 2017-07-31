New Podcast: Lenny Talks Foxconn With Rep. Tod Ohnstad
By Pete Serzant
|
Jul 31, 2017 @ 10:40 AM

Lenny discusses Foxconn’s expansion into Southeast Wisconsin with Wisconsin State Rep. Tod Ohnstand (D) from Kenosha. (from 7/31/17)

