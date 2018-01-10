New Podcast: Lenny talks with Michael Bell Sr.
By Pete Serzant
|
Jan 10, 2018 @ 12:00 PM

Listen as WLIP’s Lenny Palmer interviews Michael Bell Sr. about his efforts to reopen the investigation into his son’s police shooting death. (From 1/10/18)

