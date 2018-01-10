New Podcast: Lenny talks with Michael Bell Sr. By Pete Serzant | Jan 10, 2018 @ 12:00 PM Listen as WLIP’s Lenny Palmer interviews Michael Bell Sr. about his efforts to reopen the investigation into his son’s police shooting death. (From 1/10/18) http://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/011018-LENNY-BELL.mp3 Related Content Zion Men Arrested For Allegedly Supporting ISIS Assembly to Review Senate Budget Proposal Woman Reports Sexual Assault Outside Tavern Officer Injured in Arrest of Man KPD Officer Allegedly Punched Doctor in Dispute Ov... Gov. Walker Continues to Support Trump