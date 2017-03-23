New Podcast: Liz Snyder with Bill & Pete By Pete Serzant | Mar 23, 9:43 AM Listen as Liz Snyder with the Kenosha News talks about her latest column on March Madness and gives us a preview of this week’s Get Out Section. (From 3/23/17) http://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/SNYDER-WLIP-032317.mp3 Related Content New Podcast: Lenny vs State Senator Bob Wirch New Podcast: Adam Kahn with Lenny Palmer Latest Podcast: Lenny with Senator Ron Johnson New Podcast: Spotlight on KUSD Jazz Fest and Fine ... New Podcast: Lenny Palmer Interviews Ryan Solen New Podcast: Game of the Week Franklin at Indian T...