New Podcast: Paul Ryan Retirement Press Conference By Pete Serzant | Apr 11, 2018 @ 9:49 AM Listen as House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) as he announces his retirement from Congress. (from 4/11/18) http://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/RYAN-RETIREMENT-PRESSER-041118.mp3