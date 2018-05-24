New Podcast: Wake Up Kenosha presents Kenosha Kingfish Korner!
By bill.lawrence
|
May 24, 2018 @ 11:00 AM

Bill & Pete are joined by Kingfish Marketing Director Hailey Marrero and General Manager Scott Preimesberger for an opening day preview.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Gov. Walker: Police video shows value of cameras Koch Brothers running ads in Wisconsin for Rep. Grothman WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/24/18 Tremper Edges Arrowhead in Battle of No 1 Seeds Plutko, Miller pitch Indians past Cubs 1-0 Shoreland Senior Dies in Crash
Comments