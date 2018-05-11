New Podcast: Wake Up Kenosha presents Manly Man Sports
By bill.lawrence
|
May 11, 2018 @ 1:00 PM

Having fun with birthday boy Coach Tom “Toots” Roders.  It’s Manly Man Sports!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

At convention, Walker to again warn of midterm risk Inmate leaps fence, escapes from Kenosha institution New Podcast: Happenings Q&A talks summer gas prices Milwaukee County might weigh in on marijuana legalization Foxconn sets groundbreaking ceremony for Wisconsin facility More Details: Authorities Looking for Missing Inmate
Comments