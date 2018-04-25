New Podcast: Wake Up Kenosha w/Downtown Kenosha, Inc. By bill.lawrence | Apr 25, 2018 @ 12:00 PM Downtown Kenosha Inc. Executive Director Nicole Thomsen along Kevin Evrin join Bill & Pete for a Downtown Kenosha update. April 25, 2018 http://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/Downtown-4-25.mp3 RELATED CONTENT Republican Steil says he raised $250,000 in days DNR approves pulling Lake Michigan water for Foxconn plant Wisconsin AG Brad Schimel wants every school to get some safety grant dollars Mt. Pleasant still needs 20 properties for Foxconn plant WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/25/18 Bristol Old Town Hall Reaches New Home