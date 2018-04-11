New Podcast: Wake Up Kenosha w/Downtown Kenosha, Inc. By bill.lawrence | Apr 11, 2018 @ 1:20 PM Wake Up Kenosha’s Bill & Pete get the latest on Kenosha’s downtown Piano Project and more with Executive Director Nicole Thomsen and Kevin Ervin. http://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Downtown-4-11.mp3 RELATED CONTENT Ryan leaves behind new tax code, busted budget Ryan’s wife happy-and tearful-he’s quitting ‘Iron Stache’ says he scared off Paul Ryan New Podcast: Wake Up Kenosha’s Megaphone Newsreel FULL STORY: Paul Ryan Not Seeking Reelection; Who Will Replace Him? New podcast: Wake Up Kenosha’s Wake Up What’s Up