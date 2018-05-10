New Podcast: Wake Up Kenosha w/Kristen Kief from The Lakeside Players By bill.lawrence | May 10, 2018 @ 11:00 AM Sin, Sex & The CIA continues this weekend at Kenosha’s Rhode Center for The Arts. Cast member Kristen Kief joined Bill & Pete with the details. http://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Kristen-5-10.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 5/10/18 WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/10/18 Kenosha Honors Fallen Officers Police Confront Armed Man Wisconsin man with 4 US-born children faces deportation Foxconn, Wisconsin universities plan ‘smart city’ initiative