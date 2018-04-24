New Podcast: Wake Up Kenosha w/State Rep. Samantha Kerkman
By bill.lawrence
|
Apr 24, 2018 @ 12:00 PM

Samantha Kerkman joined Bill & Pete to discuss Paul Ryan and why she didn’t decide to run for the First Congressional Seat. April 24, 2018

