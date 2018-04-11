New Podcast: WLIP Kenosha Update 4/11/18

Stay informed with the WLIP Kenosha Update podcast! (from 4/11/18)

RELATED CONTENT

Ryan leaves behind new tax code, busted budget

Ryan’s wife happy-and tearful-he’s quitting

‘Iron Stache’ says he scared off Paul Ryan

New Podcast: Wake Up Kenosha w/Downtown Kenosha, Inc.

New Podcast: Wake Up Kenosha’s Megaphone Newsreel

FULL STORY: Paul Ryan Not Seeking Reelection; Who Will Replace Him?