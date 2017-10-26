New Poll Reveals Mixed Feelings About Foxconn

A new Marquette University Law poll shows mixed opinions about Foxconn locating to the area. The poll released Tuesday shows that 54 percent of respondents believe Foxconn will improve the economy locally, only 37 disagreed. However, when asked about the state’s incentive package to the company-worth almost 3 billion dollars-the results were less positive. Less than half said the package is more than Foxconn is worth, while 38 percent said the state would see an equal benefit from the investment. Additionally, 65 percent say they do not believe that their family will directly benefit from the electronics manufacturer moving to Mt Pleasant. Foxconn has promised to bring 13-thousand jobs along with the new development.