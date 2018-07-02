Nicholson takes slide during rainstorm
By bill.lawrence
|
Jul 2, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson took a break during a rain-drenched parade this weekend to slide down a hill.

Nicholsen tweeted a video of himself greeting people during a rainy Hartland Hometown Parade on Sunday. A half-dozen men dressed in swimming suits and carrying inner tubes approach him and urge him to slide down a tarp they had laid out on a hill between houses.

Nicholson, dressed in a soaked polo and jeans, runs after the men as they slide down the tarp. Nicholson slides down on his rear end, waves at the men and then sprints up the hill to rejoin the parade, shouting “Remember this in November!”

Nicholson faces Leah Vukmir in an Aug. 14 primary. The winner will face incumbent Democrat Tammy Baldwin in November.

