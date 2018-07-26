Nicholson, Vukmir meeting for debate as primary nears
By Pete Serzant
|
Jul 26, 2018

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidates Kevin Nicholson and Leah Vukmir are meeting for a live, broadcast debate less than three weeks before the Aug. 14 primary in a race polls show as about even.

The debate Thursday in Milwaukee comes as the most recent Marquette University Law School poll shows about a third of Republican primary voters are undecided.

Vukmir is a state senator from Brookfield and Nicholson is a political newcomer and management consultant from Delafield. The winner of the primary will advance to take on Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in the November election.

Nicholson is a former Democrat and U.S. Marine combat veteran who is running as a political outsider. Vukmir won the Wisconsin Republican Party endorsement in May and has been endorsed by many high profile office holders, including House Speaker Paul Ryan.

