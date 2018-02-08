No Dark Stores Fix This Year

MADISON, WI (AP)–A measure that would remove a tax loophole for big box retailers will not pass this year. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald agreed that a measure that’s a priority of counties and local governments will not pass this year. The two appeared at the Wisconsin Counties Association event yesterday. They agreed that a proposal to remove the so-called “dark stores” loophole to force mega-retailers like to pay more in local property taxes will not pass. Currently retailers pay property taxes based in the value of the empty building. However local law makers want those retailers to pay more based on the value of the merchandise inside the store. Fitzgerald said the issue was complicated and needs more study before the Legislature acts. Local leaders have warned that the dark stores loophole will cause an increase in property taxes for other residents who have to make up the difference.