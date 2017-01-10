No Injuries in Garage Fire

The Pleasant Prairie Fire Department continues to investigate a fire that damaged a garage on 32nd Avenue Sunday night. According to police, something near a car inside the garage caught fire that occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Police said an officer at the scene was able to get everyone out and there were no serious injuries. In addition to the village fire department, firefighters from Beach Park, Winthrop Harbor, Zion and Newport were called to the blaze. A damage estimate was not available on Monday.