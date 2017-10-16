No New Trial in Hidden Camera Case

The man convicted of placing hidden cameras in locker rooms in two separate buildings will not be able to withdraw his guilty plea. Karl Landt first pleaded guilty to placing the cameras in locker rooms at both the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex and Uline in 2015. At a hearing Friday, Landt’s attorney said that he did not understand the terms of the plea deal and requested a new trial. The judge denied the request, saying that the implications of the deal had been clearly explained to the defendant. Landt and his accomplice girlfriend Melissa Wenckebach initially faced 262 counts between them. Landt pleaded guilty to 47 felony counts. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison and then 61 years of extended supervision.