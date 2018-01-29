No Word If Downing Will Make Ballot
By Pete Serzant
|
Jan 29, 2018 @ 7:02 AM

We are waiting to find out if Kenosha 16th District Alderman Jesse Downing will be allowed on the ballot in April. Downing filed suit against the Wisconsin Elections Commission which upheld a local decision to disallow several pages of Downing’s nomination petition. Downing reportedly had an incorrect address listed on several of the petition pages. Court records do not indicate a date for a hearing in the case. Downing would face challenger Dominic Ruffolo on April 3rd.

