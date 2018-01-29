No Word If Downing Will Make Ballot

We are waiting to find out if Kenosha 16th District Alderman Jesse Downing will be allowed on the ballot in April. Downing filed suit against the Wisconsin Elections Commission which upheld a local decision to disallow several pages of Downing’s nomination petition. Downing reportedly had an incorrect address listed on several of the petition pages. Court records do not indicate a date for a hearing in the case. Downing would face challenger Dominic Ruffolo on April 3rd.