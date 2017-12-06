Nomination Papers Circulating for 2018 Races

2018 will be a busy year for local elections in Kenosha and nomination papers are being circulated. All 17 alderman are running for reelection and three seats on the KUSD School Board will be up. Some alderman face challengers however not all races are contested. Potential candidates have until Jan 2nd to get their nomination papers turned in. Conversely incumbants have until two weeks from Friday to declare if they are not running again. The 2018 Spring General Election will be on Tuesday April 3rd, and races needing a primary be be on the ballot on February 20th. In addition to the city council and school board all of Kenosha’s County Board Supervisors will be up for reelection as well as County Executive Jim Kreuser.