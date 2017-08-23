Northern Illinois Air Show-Sept 9th

NORTHERN ILLINOIS AIR SHOW – WINGS OVER WAUKEGAN

You Don’t Want To Miss This! September 9, 2017

Gates Open at 9:30am – Airshow Starts at Noon

** Helicopter Rides 9:30am – 5:00pm / $40 a Seat **

LIVE AIR PERFORMANCES F-86 Sabre, will take the skies during flight demonstrations.

& STATIC DISPLAYS

Families will love this value-inspired regional event. Enjoy food and beverages while viewing the amazing aerial feats of historic aircraft. Afterwards, kids can get their photograph taken with some of the brave pilots while adults can shake hands and drill the pilots with any burning questions.

Bring your family and lawn chairs and get a front row spot to our spectacular show. Don’t forget your camera to get those stunning shots!!

Tentative Schedule

9:30 to 5:00 PM – Helicopter Rides /$40 a seat

12:00 PM – National Anthem Performed Live by Mary Vaneski-Brayazid with Quad City Skydiving Parachutists (smoke jumpers) trailing U.S. American Flag followed by America the Beautiful for Missing Man.

Followed by:

The Hoppers L-39 Team

Visit their website to meet the team and see photos.

Dragon’s Fyre Jet Truck High Speed Run

Whoa! Check out their all new 1940 Ford pick-up truck powered by a General Electric J-85 after-burning turbo jet engine!

Stearman (Susan Dacy)

Learn more about Susan Dacy – one of only a few females performing airshows in a biplane, and is the only woman flying exhibition in the Super Stearman

Extra 300 (Mike Vaknin)

Learn more about the Mike Vaknin who’s style brings precision, speed, head dazzling Gyroscopic and high G maneuvers to airshow center.

Skyraider 1

YAK -52TW (Aerostars Team)

Pitts S1S (Dave Scott)

Parade of Trainers – Stearman, North American T-6, Beechcraft T-34, YAK-52, CJ-6

Dragon’s Fyre Jet Truck High Speed Run/Demo

T-28 Trojans

Aerobatic T-28 Trojan

Jet Parade- Aero L-39 Albatros, Cessna T-37 Tweet, Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star, F-86, North American (Rockwell) T-2 Buckeye, A-4, Mig-17

F-86 / Mig-17 Dogfight

F-86 Demonstration

(All Acts Subject to Change Without Notice)

Our prayers and thoughts are out to the family of Vlado Lenoch. He was one of a kind performer, that will be sadly missed.

A missing-man formation is planned at the Northern Illinois Airshow for longtime show pilot, Vlado Lenoch, who died while piloting the popular Baby Duck P-51D Mustang when it crashed last month in Kansas.