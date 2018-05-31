Northwestern To Host the Wisconsin Badgers at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO, IL–The Wisconsin Badgers will soon be playing football at Wrigley Field. The Chicago Tribune reports that the Northwestern Wildcats will host the Badgers at Wrigley for a football game on November 7th 2020. It’ll be the first time that a football game is played at the Friendly Confines since 2010 when the Wildcats played Illinois.

There will be a few changes this time. The Tribune reports that renovations to Wrigley mean that the teams can play conventionally up and down the field. In 2010 concerns that the end zone was too close to the outfield wall, led to offenses going in one direction with the team in possession of ball flipping their side of the field.

Wrigley Field is the home of the Chicago Cubs but it did double as a full time football facility when the Chicago Bears called it home from 1921 until 1970. Additionally the Chicago Cardinals of the NFL played there in the 1930’s.

The Chicago Cubs and Northwestern University have enjoyed a partnership that was first announced in 2013.

The Illinois Fighting Illini defeated Northwestern 48-27 at Wrigley Field in 2010. The 2020 game will officially be announced on Tuesday.