Not Guilty Verdict in Crowd Shooting Case

A Kenosha man was found not guilty of shooting into a crowd of people. 21 year old DaeQuan Brown was charged with firing his weapon into a group of people during a fight that happened in April outside of a business on 52nd street and 19th avenue. Instead a jury found him guilty of only a misdemeanor for carrying a concealed weapon. A security video of the incident as well as a social media post surfaced early on in Brown’s trial and seemed to confirm his claim of self defense. He was fined but avoids any additional jail time.