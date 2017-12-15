A Kenosha man was found not guilty of shooting into a crowd of people. 21 year old DaeQuan Brown was charged with firing his weapon into a group of people during a fight that happened in April outside of a business on 52nd street and 19th avenue. Instead a jury found him guilty of only a misdemeanor for carrying a concealed weapon. A security video of the incident as well as a social media post surfaced early on in Brown’s trial and seemed to confirm his claim of self defense. He was fined but avoids any additional jail time.
Not Guilty Verdict in Crowd Shooting Case
By Pete Serzant
Dec 15, 2017 @ 6:26 AM