Obregon Sentenced to Life In Prison

One of Kenosha’s most notorious outlaws,Andrew Obregon, has been sentenced to life in prison. The 34 year old Obregon pleaded guilty in January to first degree intentional homicide, first degree attempted homicide, and other charges relating to a three and a half week crime spree in 2015. He remained silent throughout the yesterday’s sentencing hearing until his attorney began clarifying details of his sentence to which Obregon responded with a profanity laced retort, asking what it mattered since he received a life sentence. Obregon also hurled a personal insult to Judge Chad Kerkman as he left the courtroom. During the hearing the judge told Obregon that everything this was happening to him was his own fault.

Obregon admitted to murdering Twyon Anderson which started the manhunt. The guilty plea also extends to the beating of an elderly woman who found Obregon squatting in a vacant house. Dozens of other charges were dropped as part of a plea deal. Anderson’s family hailed the ruling saying they were overwhelmed. They also expressed sorrow for what they called a loss for the Obregon family. Obregon’s family was not as gracious as they hurled insults at the media as they left the courtroom.