Officer Involved Shooting of a Teen
By Pete Serzant
|
Jun 12, 2017 @ 6:21 AM

Kenosha Police have confirmed an officer involved shooting of a teenager. The incident happened last night shortly after 6:30 PM,. Officers were called to the area around 48th street and 39th avenue on reports of a person making threats with a firearm. When the officers arrived reports say that a person fled on foot and a chase ensued. Witnesses say the teen ran to the front door of a nearby house and tried to enter but the door was locked. The chase led behind the house and the police say that the officer discharged his gun hitting the teen in the back and buttocks. At least two shots were fired. He was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is handling the investigation. No further details have been released.

