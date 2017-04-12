Officer West Resigns

Kenosha Police Officer Kendall West has resigned from the department following his guilty plea to disorderly conduct charges. West admitted last week that he left his patrol area on January 1st to find a doctor that was reportedly romantically involved with his wife. West punched the man several times and then drove his squad car toward the doctor until he swerved at the last minute. Earlier this month Police Chief Daniel Miskinis recommended to the Police and Fire Commission that West be fired. West had been an officer with the department for five and a half years.