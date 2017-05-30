Ohio Political Activist Moves to Kenosha To Run Against Paul Ryan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Democratic political activist from Ohio has moved to Wisconsin to run against House Speaker Paul Ryan. David Yankovich announced Tuesday that he would challenge the Republican Ryan next year. Ryan was born and raised in Janesville, which is in the southeast Wisconsin congressional district he’s represented since 1998. Yankovich calls himself “one of the original voices of the resistance against Paul Ryan and Donald Trump.” His campaign website touts the fact that he recently moved to Kenosha, Wisconsin, and is not rich, famous or a politician. Yankovich says he plans to spend the next year and a half meeting and learning from people in Wisconsin. National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Chris Martin calls Yankovich a “liberal carpetbagger who flaunts his own lack of qualifications to run for office.” Ryan won re-election in 2016 with 65 percent of the vote.