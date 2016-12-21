One Dead in County Crash

SALEM — Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal crash that took place in the 24-thousand block of County Highway SA on Tuesday. According to police, the two-vehicle crash took place around 4 p.m. and blocked off east and westbound traffic for hours. The driver and an occupant of one vehicle were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was available Tuesday evening as the crash remains under investigation.

