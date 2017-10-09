One Dead in Sunday Morning Crash

UPDATE 9 AM: One person is dead after a fatal crash that happened yesterday morning. The accident happened at 7:15 AM at the intersection of Highways KR and H. According to Kenosha County Sheriff Department reports, a 2003 GMC Yukon allegedly driven by 22 year old Christopher Roberson of Fontana, failed to stop for the four way stop and struck a 2007 Ford Focus that was traveling northbound. The driver of the Focus-46 year old Johnny Galloway died at the scene from severe injuries. The investigators continue their work on the case.

