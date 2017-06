At least one person was injured last night after a reported street fight. Police were called to the neighborhood around 20th ave and 66th st just after 8 PM, and while in route received a second call about a person with a gunshot wound. When police arrived they found that the victim was battered but not shot. He received medical treatment for his injuries. Police are asking for the public’s help on this case. If you have any information please call Kenosha Police.