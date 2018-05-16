One injured when U-Haul Truck Strikes Squad Car; Porch
By Pete Serzant
|
May 16, 2018 @ 5:05 PM

KENOSHA, WI–One person was injured Wednesday when a truck crashed into a police car and then into a porch on a nearby house. The accident happened shortly after 2 PM.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol reports, a U-Haul truck was eastbound on Roosevelt Road near 26th Avenue when the driver lost control, struck a parked Kenosha Police squad, and then crashed into the porch of a house.

The driver suffered a cut to the hand. No one else was injured, and no names have been released. Investigators continue their work on the case.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Brewers hit 4 HRs, win 8-2 against skidding D-backs DNR looks to set hearing on new CWD regulations WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 5/16/18 WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/16/18 Cubs throw out 2 runners at home, rally to beat Braves 3-2 Descalso knocks in run in 8th, D-backs end skid with 2-1 win
Comments