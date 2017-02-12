One Person Dead After Weekend Shooting

One person is dead after a shooting Saturday night. A 23 year old Kenosha man was found dead in a residence near 48th Street and 36th Avenue just before 7:30 PM. The victim was found with a single gunshot wound to the head. Police arrested a 15 year old in connection with the incident and several others were in the home when the shooting occurred. A firearm was also recovered from the scene. Investigators have not released any further information including the names of both the victim and the suspect, but they did say that there is no immediate threat to the public. If you have any information related to the case please contact Kenosha Police.