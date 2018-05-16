Opioid prescriptions down 14 percent
By bill.lawrence
|
May 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report shows doctors are issuing fewer opioid prescriptions.

The state Department of Safety and Professional Services released a report Wednesday from the Controlled Substances Board. The report examines data compiled through the state’s prescription drug monitoring program.

The report noted 1,109,174 opioid prescriptions were issued during the first quarter of 2017. That number dropped to 953,656 prescriptions in the fourth quarter of the year, a decrease of 14 percent.

Doctors issued 910,616 prescriptions during the first quarter of this year, down 4.5 percent from the fourth quarter of 2017.

Hydrocodone-acetaminophen, tramadol and oxycodone, all opioids, were the top three most dispensed drugs in the first quarter of the year, just as they were in the fourth quarter of 2017.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Insurance policy doesn’t cover Kenosha County bulldog attack Wisconsin sees wave of applications for industrial hemp Carthage College Hosting NCAA Men’s Volleyball Tourney This Weekend UW-Milwaukee Harassment Complaints Ryan won’t run for re-election Two Car Accident Reported at Green Bay Road and 95th St in Pleasant Prairie
Comments