Pacetti to Retire At the End of the Year

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha City Administrator Frank Pacetti says he’s retiring from the public sector. In a letter Tuesday to Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, Pacetti says that he will return to work in the private sector after serving in his current role for a decade. Pacetti has been with the city since 1988. He will stay on as city administrator through the end of the year to aid in the transition.

Mayor Antaramian said that “Whenever you lose an employee with Frank’s level of institutional knowledge it leaves a significant void in the organization. I plan to take some time to evaluate the entire organization as we plan to fill the City Administration position.”

Before his current role, Pacetti served as Alderman of the 15th district for nearly two decades, and was on the Redevelopment Authority for 20 years. During his time as City Administrator Pacetti was responsible for the incentive package that brought Amazon to the city, and helped negotiate the acquisition and planned redevelopment of the Chrysler Engine Plant Site.