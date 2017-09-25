Packers, Bears, Red Men Win; Cubs takes 3 of 4 from Brewers

(AP)–Mason Crosby kicked a 27-yard field goal with 6:26 left in overtime set up by Aaron Rodgers’ 72-yard pass to Geronimo Allison, and the Green Bay Packers rallied to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24 on Sunday. Crosby’s kick completed the Packers’ comeback from a 21-7 halftime deficit. On third-and-10 from his 21, Rodgers took advantage of yet another free play after defensive end Michael Johnson was whistled for offside. Officials let the play continue and the two-time NFL MVP found Allison on about a 40-yard pass before the receiver beat a couple defenders for more yards. Crosby took care of the rest for the Packers (2-1).

Jordan Howard scored on a 19-yard run in overtime to lead the Chicago Bears to a 23-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Howard’s winning score came two plays after Tarik Cohen broke off what appeared to be an electric 73-yard touchdown run. He was ruled out at the Pittsburgh 37, but Howard took over from there and the Bears came away with a surprising victory. The Bears and Packers play Thursday night.

Jose Quintana pitched a three-hitter for his second big league shutout, and the Chicago Cubs beat Milwaukee 5-0 Sunday to close in on a second straight NL Central title and damage the Brewers’ playoff hopes. The Cubs won three of four in the weekend series and opened a 5½-game lead over the second-place Brewers with seven games remaining. That means the Cubs magic number is two. The Brewers are two games behind Colorado for the second NL Wild Card spot. The Cubs are in St Louis tonight. The Brewers will host Cincinnati tomorrow.

White Sox beat the Royals 8-1. They’ll host the Angels tonight.

NHL Preseason… Blackhawks are in Boston this evening.

WLIP is your home for Kenosha High School football. Our next game is Friday when Lake Geneva Badger visits Wilmot. Pete, Tom, and Nick have the game starting at 6:45 PM.

The Carthage Red Men notched a 55-14 rout of Augustana on Saturday to improve their record to 3-1 and 1-1 in CCIW play. Our next Carthage game is Saturday when the Red Men host Carroll University. John Weiser on the call at 12:30 PM.