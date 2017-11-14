Pair of new inmate attacks against juvenile prison guards
By Pete Serzant
|
Nov 14, 2017 @ 9:51 AM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two separate attacks by inmates against guards at Wisconsin’s juvenile prisons.

Both attacks at the Lincoln Hills prison north of Wausau happened on Saturday. Sheriff’s department Lt. Tim Fischer said Tuesday that the attacks remain under investigation. He had no details about the incidents.

WJFW-TV in Rhinelander says three employees were treated for injuries and released.

The attacks come as the Department of Corrections struggles to implement a federal court order from July requiring it to reduce the use of solitary confinement, pepper spray and shackles on the juvenile inmates.

A department spokesman did not immediately return a message Tuesday seeking comment on the latest attacks.

 

