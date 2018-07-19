Parents Arrested for Keeping Child in Poor Conditions

Vander Tuuk 7-19-18 6:00 AM

(Waukegan, IL) A pair of Waukegan residents have been arrested, after allegedly keeping one of their children held in squalor. Waukegan Police were called to a residence on Tuesday afternoon, after an anonymous tip about a child being held captive.

When they arrived, they found a 10-year-old in the basement of a home, and determined that over the last year, that child was offered limited access to outside, was forced to go to the bathroom in a training toilet, and showered by bucket.

Investigators also believe the child was allowed limited access to other people in the home, and that the parents believed the child was possessed by a demon. Randy and Katherine Swopes were both taken into custody and charged with child endangerment and unlawful restraint.

The main victim, along with the couple’s other 3 children were placed in protective custody.