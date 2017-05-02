Parents Charged After Toddler Found With Drugs in System

Two Kenosha parents were charged after their child was found to have cocaine and methadone in his system. 28 year old Samantha Bodwin faces charges of child neglect causing bodily harm, second-degree recklessly endangering safety as well as a charge of obstructing an officer. 37 year old Corey Butterfield has charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and child neglect resulting in bodily harm. Court reports say the toddler was taken to Kenosha Hospital early on Sept. 20 after he was found unresponsive in his bedroom. The pair allegedly smoked crack with two year old present in the car. The child also reportedly got into and drank some of the couple’s methadone, allegedly purchased along with the crack from a drug dealer. Bodwin reportedly entered a plea deal and will be sentenced later this month.