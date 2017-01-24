Parents Who Work Less than 80 Hours/Week Could Face Benefit Cuts

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Parents who work fewer than 80 hours a month could face benefit cuts under a proposal Gov. Scott Walker released Monday. Walker’s proposal, which met with immediate backlash from Democrats who don’t have the votes to stop it, would also require adults with children between age 6 and 18 to attend job training and search for work five days a week. It was part of a package of welfare reforms called “Wisconsin Works for Everyone” that Walker unveiled during a series of news conferences across the state. Under current state law, only childless adults in the FoodShare program have to meet the work requirement. They lose all food stamp benefits after three months of non-compliance. Benefits would be cut for families that could be affected by the new plan. Details will come in the governor’s budget released next month.