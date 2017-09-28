Paris Passes Border Agreement

The Town of Paris is the latest municipality to pass the border agreement between the neighbors on the north end of Kenosha county. The town board passed the agreement on a 2-1 vote. Under the deal Somers gets land west of I-94 north of highway 142 to KR. Kenosha gets land west of 94 and south of 142. Some Paris residents will be allowed to be annexed into the city. Town Supervisor Ken Monson was the lone no vote, criticizing town leaders for the deal wanting to know more details as to how it will effect Paris School. The Kenosha city council will vote on the deal next month as will the Kenosha County Board.