Parkland high school students coming to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — High school students from Parkland, Fla., are in Wisconsin to advocate for stricter gun control laws and to register young people to vote.

The students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are making three stops in Wisconsin as part of a nationwide March for Our Lives: Road to Change tour. They plan to hold events Friday in Janesville and Madison and on Saturday in Milwaukee.

The tour began last week in Chicago.

Organizers say students are attempting to harness energy and passion from more than 800 anti-gun violence student-led protests held on March 24 in Wisconsin and across the country.