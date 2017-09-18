Paul Ryan discusses tax reform with Harley-Davidson leaders

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan is talking tax reform with Harley-Davidson company officials at factory outside of Milwaukee.

Ryan toured the factory in Menomonee Falls on Monday and then held a round table discussion with company leaders. Ryan says he wants to talk with company officials about how his plans can help Harley-Davidson.

Ryan’s office says he plans to discuss issues affecting American manufacturing, including tax reform and free trade. Engines and transmissions for Harley motorcycles are made at the 900,000-sqaure-foot factory that employs about 1,000 people.

Republicans are determined to overhaul the nation’s tax code after more than three decades, delivering on a top legislative priority for President Donald Trump.

Ryan has been out front making the pitch to modernize the tax code for the first time since 1986.