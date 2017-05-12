Paul Ryan Visits Insinkerator in Racine

House Speaker Paul Ryan visited Insinkerator’s headquarters in Racine yesterday. Company officials unveiled final plans for a new headquarters and other investments in the Racine area. An 85,000-square-foot facility will be built on the southwest corner of Highway 20 and International Drive on an 11 and a half acre site. Once completed 175 engineers will work there. There will also be $29 million in improvements to InSinkErator’s existing Racine manufacturing facility completed over the next two years.

Speaker Ryan answered questions on the various difficult topics swirling in the news right now during his visit to Racine. Headdressed several issues in a press conference during his Racine trip. Among them were the firing of FBI Director James Comey and how to handle Russia. Ryan says he doesn’t think a special prosecutor is needed to investigate alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Ryan says President Trump has every right to replace the director of the FBI.

Ryan also said that the media should focus on more positive things like America being “Back on Top.”