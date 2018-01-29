Paul Ryan’s Democratic challenger to attend State of Union

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Democratic challenger to House Speaker Paul Ryan will be attending President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address.

Union iron worker Randy Bryce was invited to attend Tuesday’s speech as a guest of Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan, who represents the congressional district that neighbor’s Ryan’s in southern Wisconsin.

Bryce is also airing a television ad prior to the speech hitting Ryan for working with Trump on passing the federal tax overhaul.

Bryce sometimes goes by the nickname “Iron Stache.” He’s cultivated a national following and raised money from around the country as he tries to knock off Ryan.

Janesville school board member Cathy Myers is also running as a Democrat.

Ryan has not said definitively whether he will seek re-election, saying he’ll make a final decision this spring.