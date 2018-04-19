Pence to participate in Milwaukee forum to tout tax overhaul
By Pete Serzant
|
Apr 19, 2018 @ 6:00 PM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence plans to participate in a public forum in Milwaukee next week to tout the Republican tax overhaul.

The event on April 25 comes before Pence is to headline a fundraiser that evening for Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.

The tax discussion is organized by America First Policies, a group created to promote President Donald Trump’s policies. Pence has been traveling the country hosting similar events to promote the tax changes.

Pence’s visit will mark the first time he’s visited Wisconsin since September. Trump carried Wisconsin by less than 1 point.

RELATED CONTENT

Wisconsin unemployment remains at record-low 2.9 percent WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 4/19/18 Sergeant charged with felony for releasing records WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/19/18 Smoke Detector Saves Kenosha Family Teen Injured After His Car Strikes Building
Comments